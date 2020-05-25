St. Catharines man killed in single car crash
Police say a man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Thorold.
It happened early yesterday morning around 3: 30 on the Welland Canal Parkway, near Service Road West,
Officers arrived on scene to find a 26 year old male from St. Catharines was trapped in a white Chevrolet Cruze.
A bystander had attempted to rescue the driver from the damaged car.
EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A dog survived the crash and the Humane Society was contacted to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9137.
-
