St. Catharines man killed in single car crash

Police say a man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Thorold.

It happened early yesterday morning around 3: 30 on the Welland Canal Parkway, near Service Road West,

Officers arrived on scene to find a 26 year old male from St. Catharines was trapped in a white Chevrolet Cruze.

A bystander had attempted to rescue the driver from the damaged car.



EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A dog survived the crash and the Humane Society was contacted to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9137.