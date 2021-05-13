St. Catharines man stopped on street is facing gun charges
A St. Catharines man is facing gun charges after being stopped on the street.
Early Monday morning a man was spotted walking near the police station (Geneva and North St.) with what looked to be a shotgun.
Police responded and found the man but no gun. They continued to search and found a shotgun laying next to a vehicle nearby.
33 year old Andrew Sheldrick is facing a number of charges including Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, Careless Storage of Firearm (4 Counts), and Possession contrary to order (4 Counts).
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.
