St. Catharines man wanted after gun and ammunition found at home

Niagara Police are looking for a 39-year-old St. Catharines man wanted on weapons charges.

Police received information earlier this month that a local man had an illegal gun.

Officers raided a home in the area of Terrace Hill Road and Westchester Crescent in St. Catharines yesterday and called in the Emergency Task Unit for back up.

While the suspect was not in the home, a Smith and Wesson 554 revolver was found in his bedroom, as well as six 45 calibre rounds and one round of 9mm ammunition.

Police are looking for Luke Mark Perron, and believe he knows officers are looking to arrest him.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Perron is encouraged to contact the Communications Unit of the Niagara Regional Police Service by dialing 905-688-4111.

Those with information related to the investigation are asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009536.