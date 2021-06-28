St. Catharines man wanted after stabbing at Jordan campground

Police are looking for a St. Catharines man after a stabbing at a Jordan campground.

Officers were called to the Big Valley Campground just after 5 a.m yesterday after receiving an unknown 911 call.

When they arrived they determined a fight had led to an assault and stabbing, but a suspect had already fled the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for 41 year old Omar Baxter on charges of assault by choking, theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, forcible confinement, assault, attempted murder, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

He is described as a 5'7 black man, 119 lbs, with dark hair and was last known to be in the Hamilton area.

Baxter is considered to be armed and dangerous - do not approach him if he is spotted.

Niagara Regional Police believe this was a targeted incident.