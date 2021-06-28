St. Catharines man wanted after stabbing at Jordan campground
Police are looking for a St. Catharines man after a stabbing at a Jordan campground.
Officers were called to the Big Valley Campground just after 5 a.m yesterday after receiving an unknown 911 call.
When they arrived they determined a fight had led to an assault and stabbing, but a suspect had already fled the area.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now looking for 41 year old Omar Baxter on charges of assault by choking, theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, forcible confinement, assault, attempted murder, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.
He is described as a 5'7 black man, 119 lbs, with dark hair and was last known to be in the Hamilton area.
Baxter is considered to be armed and dangerous - do not approach him if he is spotted.
Niagara Regional Police believe this was a targeted incident.
