St. Catharines man who died in Port Weller fire remembered for his big plans, and kind soul

The man who was killed in a St. Catharines fire last week is being remembered for his kind spirit and love for his family.

The blaze at a hazardous waste facility last Thursday morning left the only employee inside the building at the time with bad burns. He died in hospital the following day.

The man's family has launched a GoFundMe account saying 37-year-old Ryan Konkin will be greatly missed by his finance and son.

While Konkin was born in Saskatchewan, his family says he lived the best years of his life in St Catharines.

"Ryan could most often be found fishing, gardening, shovelling someone's driveway, picking up trash in the parks, playing with random animals, making kids smile and sharing his favourite dishes with anyone who was available."

Konkin recently bought a speciality coffee truck with his finance.

"We really want to help Natalia continue the life they were building together and see their dreams of sharing joy through their food truck through. This is how we will honour Ryan most authentically."

The food truck was just licensed the day before the explosion and will be launching soon.

The family is asking residents to support Ryan's Lounge - Cafe Bar by checking them out on Instagram @ryans_lounge.