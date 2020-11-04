St. Catharines man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

A St. Catharines resident has won $100,000 with ENCORE.

Rense (Ron) Donia matched the last six of seven numbers in the May 1st draw to win the prize.

The 62 year old municipal employee says he always plays ENCORE and showed his son after double checking his numbers.

He called his wife three times before he was able to reach her to tell her the good news.

He plans to use his winnings for home renovations and a family vacation once restrictions are lifted.

The winning ticket was bought at the Linwell Road Avondale.