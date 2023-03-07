St. Catharines man wins $100,000 with ENCORE

A St. Catharines man has won $100,000 after saying yes to ENCORE.

73 year old Terrence Byberg matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 27, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

The retiree, says he always adds ENCORE, "I like to play my own numbers that are comprised of family birthdays."

Byberg says he plans to share his winnings with family and donate some to charity.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart on Geneva Street in St. Catharines.