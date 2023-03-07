St. Catharines man wins $100,000 with ENCORE
A St. Catharines man has won $100,000 after saying yes to ENCORE.
73 year old Terrence Byberg matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 27, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.
The retiree, says he always adds ENCORE, "I like to play my own numbers that are comprised of family birthdays."
Byberg says he plans to share his winnings with family and donate some to charity.
The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart on Geneva Street in St. Catharines.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-