St. Catharines man wins $100,010 in Ontario 49 draw
A 39 year old St. Catharines man has won $100,000 in an Ontario 49 draw.
Factory maintenance worker Ian Hockley plans to use the money to get started on a dream bathroom renovation for his wife and complete some other updates around the home.
He also wants to use some of the money to host a low-key barbeque celebration with friends.
Hockley also won $10 on his ONTARIO 49 selection, bringing his total winnings to $100,010.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.