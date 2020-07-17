St. Catharines man wins $100,010 in Ontario 49 draw

A 39 year old St. Catharines man has won $100,000 in an Ontario 49 draw.

Factory maintenance worker Ian Hockley plans to use the money to get started on a dream bathroom renovation for his wife and complete some other updates around the home.

He also wants to use some of the money to host a low-key barbeque celebration with friends.

Hockley also won $10 on his ONTARIO 49 selection, bringing his total winnings to $100,010.