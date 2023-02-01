St. Catharines man wins $100k on ENCORE

A St. Catharines man has won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December 24, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

55 year old Vincent Wong of St. Catharines, says he discovered his win on Boxing Day, "I was on my way to meet my family for dinner when I stopped at the convenience store to check my ticket. I didn't believe it when I saw I won $100,000. I called my family to let them know I would be a little late."

Vincent plans to pay some bills, help his family and take a trip to Europe.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Facer Street in St. Catharines.