St. Catharines man wins $100k on ENCORE
A St. Catharines man has won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December 24, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
55 year old Vincent Wong of St. Catharines, says he discovered his win on Boxing Day, "I was on my way to meet my family for dinner when I stopped at the convenience store to check my ticket. I didn't believe it when I saw I won $100,000. I called my family to let them know I would be a little late."
Vincent plans to pay some bills, help his family and take a trip to Europe.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Facer Street in St. Catharines.
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 1st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Bryan Rose - Exec. Dir, Niagara Community Foundation
Sue-Ann Staff - Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery
