St. Catharines man wins $250,000

A St. Catharines man plans to share some of a big Instant Bingo Multiplier win with his family.

54 year old Raymond Vandermeer won $250,000 on a ticket bought at the Ontario Street Esso.

"It feels nice - I have no worries now," he said while picking up his prize.

Vandermeer also plans to invest some of his money.

