St. Catharines man wins $250,000
A St. Catharines man plans to share some of a big Instant Bingo Multiplier win with his family.
54 year old Raymond Vandermeer won $250,000 on a ticket bought at the Ontario Street Esso.
"It feels nice - I have no worries now," he said while picking up his prize.
Vandermeer also plans to invest some of his money.
