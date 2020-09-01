St. Catharines man wins $60,271
A 62 year old chiropractor from St. Catharines is celebrating a big $60,271 Lotto Max win.
Alan Loon won his prize during the August 7th draw after matching six numbers and the bonus number.
The father of two plans to spent his money to pay for his children's education.
Loon bought the winning ticket at the Martindale Road Avondale in St. Catharines.
-
Concerts still Waiting to Come BackMatt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Overdoses still Happening During the PandemicMatt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Low Number of Women in High PositionsMatt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.