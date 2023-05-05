St. Catharines marks Red Dress Day
Today is Red Dress Day.
The recognizes the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.
In St. Catharines there will be a walk though downtown starting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
It will feature a number of speakers, a performance from the Strong Water Singers, and an Indigenous artisan market at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.
Click HERE to listen to Fallon Farinacci discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.
Everyone going to the event are encouraged to wear red and bring drums.
-
Richard Crouse at the Movies (5/5/23)
Tim Denis is joined by Richard Crouse to discuss the movies of the week.
-
Nicole Regehr - Executive Director at Gillian's Place
Tim Denis is joined by Nicole Regehr to discuss a massive $1.5 donation Gillian's Place recieved.
-
Help Kids Shine - Lorne Gretsinger
In the latest of our Help Kids Shine campaign series, Tim Denis is joined by Lorne Gretsinger, a Principal with the DSBN and a member of the board of directors for the Niagara Children's Centre.