St. Catharines marks Red Dress Day

Today is Red Dress Day.

The recognizes the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

In St. Catharines there will be a walk though downtown starting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

It will feature a number of speakers, a performance from the Strong Water Singers, and an Indigenous artisan market at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Click HERE to listen to Fallon Farinacci discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.

Everyone going to the event are encouraged to wear red and bring drums.