St Catharines Mayor and CAO address IceDogs situation

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik and CAO David Oakes adding their voices to those concerned about an announcement regarding the Niagara IceDogs yesterday.

The two sending out the following statement.

"The City of St. Catharines embraces the importance of diversity and equity. Within our organization we are working hard to celebrate and build inclusion into all of our operations and as a Council we are working with our community and committees to ensure these values are imbedded in all of our actions.

While we are not able to speak to the specific alleged actions of the two individuals who were found to have violated the Ontario Hockey League's Harassment and Abuse / Diversity Policy, and the league's Onside program which emphasizes the importance of respect for women, we respect the decision by the OHL.

City Council and administration have demonstrated our collective commitment to equity and inclusion with the development and adoption of the R-Zone policy, which commits to maintaining an environment of respect for others. The Meridian Centre - much like any city-owned facility - is bound by this policy, which aims to create positive, safe, enjoyable and supportive environments for users, visitors and staff. Inappropriate behaviour will not be condoned.

We are proud to have the Niagara IceDogs call St. Catharines home. While we are deeply disappointed by the allegations, it should not undermine the players, fans and other employees who strive to be positive and active members of the community."

Joey and Billy Burke the IceDogs General Manager and Head Coach were suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey League.

The penalty comes after an investigation into a conversation on WhatsApp.

The league says the discussion from March 6th is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the Leagues’ Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy and also runs counter to the OHL’s Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words.

Joey and Billy Burke will not be eligible for reinstatement by the league until at least June 1, 2024.