St. Catharines Mayor calls for tougher gun laws after deadly shooting

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says stronger gun laws are needed following a deadly shooting in the city over the weekend.

Walter Sendzik says Canada needs stronger laws focused on illegal gun trafficking, illegal gun ownership and illegal use of a firearm.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 3:40 in the area of Lake Street and Pleasant Avenue.

Officers found three people suffering from gun shots, one was pronounced dead, and two others were taken to hospital.

The NRP’s homicide unit is appealing for any witnesses or for anyone in the area who has dashcam or surveillance video to contact police.

They have not said if they are looking for suspects.

Just a month ago, a jewelry shop owner in St. Catharines was shot in the leg while trying to stop a robbery.

Two suspects fled the scene at the Fairvew Mall on a motorcycle, and haven't been arrested yet.