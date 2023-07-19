St. Catharines Mayor proposes new way to help residents struggling with higher property taxes

The Mayor of St. Catharines says he has found one way to help residents who can't afford property tax increases in the future.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says the idea will be brought forward to St. Catharines council on Monday.

Siscoe is proposing to use savings from hiring delays to fund a reserve to be used to mitigate future tax increases on residents, and support programs - including the Older Adults Tax Increase deferral program - currently before the Budget Committee.

He says the program is in response to the comments and concerns raised by residents regarding this year's property tax spike.

Property taxes are going up by about $400 this year for a home valued at $255,000.

“I have heard directly from residents, as have other members of City Council, regarding their frustration about the property tax increases at both the City and the Region,” Siscoe said.

“We cannot avoid the reality of high inflation rates and the cost of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges they have created for the City, but I believe everyone recognizes the need to support residents. My motion provides funding for a real taxpayer relief program that has been very positively received by members of the Budget Committee and the community at large.”

The Deferral program, currently being designed by City staff, will be presented at a Budget meeting in the near future.

It is expected to allow low-income Seniors to ‘lock in’ the City portion of their taxes, deferring payment on the added portions until such time as the home is sold.

"This would allow those residents the peace of mind of having a consistent, unvarying City tax portion from year-to-year and would provide predictability in a time when many other household expenses continue to rise."

Council will also be voting on a reconsideration of the City budget on Monday night.

"Reconsideration of the Budget would cause uncertainty and instability in the financial health of the City, and fails to address the real issue at hand – providing financial relief for our most vulnerable residents. A reconsideration motion would result in no reduction of property taxes but could also result in significant cuts to critical services at the City, which could ultimately lead to compromised public safety."

Siscoe says his motion balances the needs of residents and the fiscal health of St. Catharines.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their Councillors or the Mayor’s office if they have further questions about the motions on Monday night.