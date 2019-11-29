St. Catharines' Mitten Tree campaign begins this weekend

A holiday tradition is returning to the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.

The annual Mitten Tree Campaign kicks off tomorrow with a special celebration including a full day of free activities.

For more than a decade residents have been decorating a Christmas tree at the museum with new or gently-used winter gear, such as mittens, toques, and scarves, to help the less fortunate get through the winter.

The donations are given to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold and Start Me Up Niagara's Out of the Cold Program.

Last year over 300 donations were made.

The launch celebration will be held from 10 a.m. tomorrow morning until 3 p.m., including a visit from Santa himself.

The campaign runs from the end of November until January 5th.