St. Catharines mom turns 40th birthday into massive fundraiser

Chrissy Sadowski has raised almost $10,000 for the Niagara Children's Centre this week.

Sadowski , who works at Bell Media Niagara in the promotions department, says the idea came around when she joked about shaving her head, and a friend suggested she do it for charity.

Sadowski has had a long relationship with the Niagara Children's Centre.

She's had two kids go through the centre, and says when one of her children entered the centre he couldn't talk.

Now, thanks to the Children's Centre, Sadowski says he's bilingual and is going to have a successful life.

She decided to shave her head if she could raise $2,000 for the Children's Centre by the end of her birthday week.

Within six hours of the campaign's launch, the goal had been met.

Chrissy has since shaved her head, and her husband St. Catharines councillor Mat Siscoe's head, and raised $9,450 for the Niagara Children's Centre.

Throughout the pandemic, the Niagara Children's Centre has had to close their doors, but have been doing their best to continue helping kids virtually.

Sadowski is looking for a donor who will match the donation.

To help Chrissy reach her $10,000 goal, click here.

