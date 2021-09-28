St. Catharines mom who believes child was infected with COVID at school to appear at meeting tonight

A St. Catharines mother who believes her child contracted COVID-19 at school will appear before school trustees tonight.

Haley Bateman, a mother of three, believes her child in kindergarten was infected by an unvaccinated EA in the classroom only three days into the school year.

Her entire family has now become sick with the virus.

The DSBN could not comment on the specifics of the case, but said 87% of its staff has been double vaccinated.

Bateman will appear before the District School Board of Niagara's meeting tonight calling for a stricter vaccination policy.

She says the board's 'informal' vaccination policy is not good enough, and unvaccinated staff should never be in contact with those who are not eligible to be vaccinated because of their age.

Currently only children aged 11 and up are able to receive a COVID vaccine.

Bateman also wants to ensure that unvaccinated staff members wear full PPE, and are tested regularly.

Tonight's virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m.