St.Catharines mother of 4 wins $100,000

A St. Catharines woman is celebrating a $100,000 lotto win.

Rosa Diaz, a mother of four, matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 20th 2020 LOTTO MAX draw to win.

Rosa stopped at the store for a sale on coffee when she decided to check her tickets.

"The cashier told me I won big. I thought maybe I won $1,000, but the machine froze, and we had to wait for a phone call from OLG."

The 59-year old says will save her winnings for retirement on the advice of her children. "I haven't made any big plans yet," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Bunting Road in St. Catharines.



