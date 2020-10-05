St. Catharines moves forward with tree giveaway and rain barrel sale

Two popular environmentally focused events will be going forward in St. Catharines.

The tree giveaway and rain barrel sale will be happening on October 17th, but with some big changes.

Rain barrels will need to be purchased online ahead of time and trees must also be pre-selected.

Residents will be able to pick from four tree varieties: blackgum, sugar maple, Princeton elm, and nannyberry.

To receive a free tree residents must agree to plant it on private property within the city, ideally in their own yards.

Trees cannot be planted on boulevards, along streets, or in city parks.

Proof of residency is required and trees are limited to one per household.

More information is available at www.engagestc.ca/treegiveaway