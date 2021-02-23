St. Catharines moving forward with plans to become certified Living Wage Employer
The City of St. Catharines is taking steps to become a certified 'Living Wage' employer.
Council unanimously approved submitting a Living Wage Employer Application to the Ontario Living Wage Network.
The Network considers a living wage in Niagara to be $18.12 per hour.
Currently, the city would be entering the program at a lower tier where only some employees make the required amount and work their way up to a 'Champion' level where all employees and contract workers are included.
If the city moves forward with plans to become a Champion living wage employer, the cost would come in at approximately $567,000, but city staff note that cost would be phased in over three years.
A 'living wage' includes how much a worker needs to be paid to live comfortably within their community and have money left over to partake in other opportunities.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEB 23 - DR. KARIM ALINiagara Health is investigating six possible cases of a COVID-19 variant. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
CALL TO ARTISTS: Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside ParkThe city of St. Catharines has put out a call for artists who want to create a public memorial for Neil Peart in Lakeside Park. Tim talks to Dave Derocco on the Neil Peart Memorial Comittee
-
Is your butter harder than it should be?Is your butter harder than it should be? Milk not foaming? Cheese texture different? Are free fatty acids to blame? Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University about what he calls ‘Buttergate’, his phrase, promise.