St. Catharines' MP appointed to new environment and climate change role

The MP for St. Catharines has been appointed to a new role with the federal Liberal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, to the role of Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Bittle has served as the Secretary to the Minister of Transport since 2019, and since being elected as MP in 2015 he has also served as the Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Canadians from across the country have had important challenges that needed addressing by Transport Canada. I am proud to have worked alongside both Minister Marc Garneau and, more recently, Minister Omar Alghabra in ensuring Canadians who needed to travel during the pandemic were able to do so safely while also ensuring the health and safety of transport workers and Canadians here at home.” - Chris Bittle

Bittle says he is looking forward to working alongside Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to continue implementing the Government of Canada’s climate change plan that includes a 30% reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHGs) by

2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.