St. Catharines MP part of committee investigating Hockey Canada's 'slush fund for settlements'

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle is part of a committee which is investigating shocking allegations against Hockey Canada.

Bittle sits on the Heritage Committee, which oversees Sports Canada.

Officials from the organization will appear before the committee next Tuesday and Wednesday to answer questions about a 'slush fund to deal with sexual assault settlements'.

Hockey Canada has been under a microscope since news broke that the organization quietly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman four years ago.

The woman alleges she was assaulted by eight unnamed players, including members of the country's 2018 world junior team, following a gala in London, Ontario.

"Rather than addressing systemic problems, Hockey Canada has created a slush fund for sexual assault settlements made up from the registration funds of Canadians who play hockey - from little kids to beer leagues and everything in between. It's truly shocking and upsetting that what we would consider Canada's preeminent sports organization to be engaging in this."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the issue yesterday saying it is "hard for anyone" to have faith in Hockey Canada's leadership after revelations this week about the federation creating a fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims.

Government funding to Hockey Canada has been frozen as the investigation continues.