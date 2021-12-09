St. Catharines MP sworn into new role with Trudeau government

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle has been sworn in as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Bittle to the role, who will work alongside Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

Bittle had served as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change since 2019.

"Canadian arts, culture and heritage tell the stories about who we are as Canadians and I am honoured to serve as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage. This role is an exciting opportunity to support the work of Canadian artists, musicians, and those who work to create Canadian festivals, productions, films and publish the work of Canadian storytellers.”Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage