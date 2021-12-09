St. Catharines MP sworn into new role with Trudeau government
St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle has been sworn in as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Bittle to the role, who will work alongside Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.
Bittle had served as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change since 2019.
"Canadian arts, culture and heritage tell the stories about who we are as Canadians and I am honoured to serve as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage. This role is an exciting opportunity to support the work of Canadian artists, musicians, and those who work to create Canadian festivals, productions, films and publish the work of Canadian storytellers.”Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK DEC 9better.com boss is "sorry" for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff. Merck announced a deal with a Whitby-area company to manufacture its new COVID drug in Ontario. Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged which means people will continue to see historically low interest rates as we ring in the new year. Apple to be the first company to be valued at $3.0 trillion. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Great Holiday Food Drive is tomorrow - Betty-Lou Souter Community CareOn December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara. Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
-
view from the drive thru - What are we googling?view from the drive thru - What are we googling?