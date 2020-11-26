St. Catharines MPP pushes provincial government to fix problems with Landlord and Tenant Board

St. Catharines' NDP MPP is pushing on the provincial government to fix problems with the Landlord and Tenant Board as the pandemic continues.

MPP Jennie Stevens says both landlords and tenants are facing delays and confusion as they navigate the current system in light of COVID-19.

Stevens stood in the legislature yesterday, sharing the story of Melita O'Soup, a 70 year old who faced those challenges but was able to eventually secure a stay on the impending eviction.

Unfortunately, Stevens says the order was not sent to the sheriff in time and O'Soup was ultimately evicted.

"What are you doing for tenants and landlords in the second wave of the pandemic when these courts are struggling to function and creating a crisis of eviction in Niagara?" Stevens asked.

The Ontario government froze evictions during the first wave of the pandemic, but those measures ran out mid-September.

There is now a hefty backlog of eviction hearings, leading to lengthy delays.