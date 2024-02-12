St. Catharines MPP says ruling on Bill 124 is a victory for workers in Niagara and across Ontario

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens says it's time the government stopped spending money on fighting Bill 124.

Stevens is commenting on the decision by Ontario's top appeal court, that ruled the controversial law, that limited raises for more than one million public service workers, is unconstitutional.

Stevens says today's court ruling is a victory for all workers in Niagara and across Ontario.

"Bill 124 is a bad policy that hurts Ontario. Despite hallway medicine, overburdened ERs, staffing shortages, and a global pandemic, we saw our healthcare workers praised as heroes while their rights were suppressed."

She says Bill 124 is a bad policy that hurts Ontario, and damaged healthcare workers during the pandemic.

"I will amplify the message I am hearing in Niagara that it’s time for Ontario to stop paying lawyers to fight what was a bad policy from the start. Let’s stop fighting workers, drop the appeal, and start working to make healthcare and affordability better in Ontario."