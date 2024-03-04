St. Catharines MPP still pushing for birth control coverage

The MPP for St. Catharines is still fighting to have birth control costs covered for women.

Jennie Stevens tabled a motion for universal contraption coverage last year on International Women's Day.

“Last year, I was proud to lead Ontario by tabling a motion to expand access to prescription contraception,” said Stevens. “I have been overwhelmed by the support that this motion has received. Hundreds of women across Ontario have reached out to my office to tell me the positive impact this would have in their lives, especially in a cost-of-living crisis.”

On International Women’s Day 2023, Stevens tabled a motion that would expand OHIP to cover prescription contraception.

“As we near another International Women’s Day, making contraception coverage is a priority,” said Stevens. “The federal funding commitment would eliminate the cost for a health product that disproportionately impacts women across the province. We have a chance here to finally get to work and make this happen, and I urge the Conservatives to join us.”

The Health Minister, Sylvia Jones, responded to Stevens by saying a national pharmacare plan which would include birth control coverage has been leaked to the member by the federal NDP.

Jones says she needs to see official details on the federal plan before moving forward.

Stevens says it's a wait-and-see approach that does nothing to help women now.

International Women's Day takes place this Friday.