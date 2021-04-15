St. Catharines MPP wants action taken against insurance companies 'gouging' during pandemic

The MPP for St. Catharines wants insurance companies to stop 'price gouging' small businesses.

NDP MPP Jennie Stevens brought the issue of commercial insurance gouging up at Queen's Park today.

She says she would like the government to take action to fix insurance companies profiteering off COVID-19, particularly the insurance hikes on the hardest hit sectors like hospitality and restaurants, including the ones in Niagara.

Stevens says hotels in Niagara owned by the Mitsopolous family have seen their insurance triple with over a $200,000 increase throughout the pandemic.

She says in some cases, St. Catharines restaurants are seeing insurance rates double.