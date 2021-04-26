St. Catharines MPP wants Ford government to do more to help essential workers
The MPP for St. Catharines is calling on the Ford government to help essential workers deal with the pandemic.
NDP MPP Jennie Stevens brought the issue forward at Queen's Park today asking the government to immediately address what she calls 'the lack of health measures that have left essential workers and workplaces to struggle with outbreaks.'
She points to Friday’s National Steel Car closure in Hamilton following a COVID-19 outbreak as an example.
“I rise to encourage the Premier to prioritize essential workers and workplaces now. Residents in St. Catharines work as essential workers across this province. That’s why I was not shocked to hear, on Friday, when National Steel Car in Hamilton shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19, it affected people in St. Catharines as family members work there as essential workers,” said Stevens in the Ontario legislature.
“That’s because Ontario is deeply interconnected. That’s why it takes provincial leadership to protect essential workers. Jeremy Sheehan and his family are an example of Ontario’s failure to essential workers. Jeremy works at National Steel Car. His wife and daughter both have COVID-19 due to workplace spread. And he says, and I quote, “no doubt people come into work sick when they live pay cheque to pay cheque”. His family is experiencing that same loss of income as both income earners are now off sick.”
“Mr. Premier, do a better job protecting essential workers. Protect the workplaces where COVID19 is spreading. We need more consistent support for workplaces that are having outbreaks - that’s supporting companies to do more testing. We need them vaccinated. And, we need paid sick days now. We don’t need more announcements for an announcement. ,” added Stevens.
“Start listening to your COVID-19 Science Advisory Table - not your political staff - and keep essential workers and their families safe.”
