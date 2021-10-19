St. Catharines MPP wants Ontario gov to stop renovictions

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens is demanding action on illegal renovictions.

Stevens spoke during question period today saying the rise in illegal renovictions is impacting seniors in several apartment buildings in St. Catharines.

She says the NDP has previously introduced bills to crack down on renovictions by raising penalties on landlords, and also introducing the Rent Stabilization Act, which would close the loophole that allows landlords to increase rent by any amount once a tenant leaves, helping to eliminate the financial incentive to renovict tenants.

