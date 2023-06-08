St. Catharines MPP wants pride flag raised at all publicly funded schools

The MPP for St. Catharines says more needs to be done to support the 2SLGBTQI community in Niagara.

NDP member Jennie Stevens says clear action is needed in Ontario to address a rise of homophobia and transphobia.

Stevens called on the Minister of Education to exercise powers under the Education Act and to ensure the pride flag is consistently raised at all publicly funded schools in the Province of Ontario during Pride Month.

“The Niagara Catholic School Board Director of Education did the right thing by condemning the motion from two trustees, but the community needs more,” said Steven.

“It is no longer enough for politicians in the month of June to just condemn violence with words only. Our support needs to be shown every month, and it needs to be done with real action,” said Stevens. “My message to the community is this: you are safe, you are loved, and we will do everything in our power to make that clear. Prejudice has no home in Niagara.”



During Pride Month this year, some schools in Niagara have had their progress rainbow flags vandalized.