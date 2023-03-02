St. Catharines MPP wants relief program for Ontario residents struggling to heat their homes

The MPP for St. Catharines is calling on the Ford government to help residents struggling to heat their homes.

Enbridge gas prices have doubled in two years for households in Ontario, from 10 cents per cubic meter to 23 cents per cubic meter.

Today at Queen’s Park, MPP Jennie Stevens called for the Ford government to provide relief for families who struggle to pay their heating bills as prices are increased.

“People across the province, especially seniors and young families are being pressed to the limit as the Ford government allows Enbridge to continuously raise the price of gas for heating a home,” said Stevens.

Stevens says the province provides help when it comes to electricity, but there isn't a program for families struggling to pay natural gas or other heating bills.

Stevens told the story of Charles Christenson, a retired manufacturing worker in St. Catharines, whose bills have increased by $100 per month since last year.

"As a senior on a fixed income, that increase is significant."



“The Ford government should establish a program like OESP for natural gas bills, so families who struggle to heat their homes get support", said Stevens. "I will be working closely with my Ontario NDP colleagues to propose these common sense solutions to rising gas prices and provide desperately needed relief from high heating bills”.

