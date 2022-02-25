St. Catharines MPP wants Russian products removed from LCBO

A St. Catharines MPP is calling on the province to remove Russian products from the LCBO.

Jennie Stevens sending an open letter to the Premier asking that the products be removed as a sign of solidarity, strength and support for all Ukrainians.

Stevens says after all the sanctions announced yesterday the province needs to "follow suit by immediately halting the import of Russian goods to government run entities, such as the LCBO."

The LCBO carries a number of Russian vodka and beer products.