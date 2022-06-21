St. Catharines mural project brings community together

A new mural at a St. Catharines Church was a full community effort.

The mural takes up most of the wall along the Head Street side of the Silver Spire Church building downtown.

Jana Bergsma created the plan that included some 750 people being involved, "My idea was a quilt pattern because Silver Spire has a long history of quilt making and a patchwork quilt was a symbol of it. We put the pattern on the wall and just let anyone coming in or out of the building to paint a patch."

The mural marked the arrival of the Willow Arts Community to the church.

They provide free art programs and peer support to adults living with mental illness/substance use disorder in Niagara.