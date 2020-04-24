St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre offers virtual class trips

Teachers may not be able to take their students on field trips right now, but the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre is offering an alternative.

While the museum remains closed, staff are offering free, private virtual school and education program tours.

Programs such as Follow the North Star, The Travelling Museum, and Jr. Engineers have been modified for a digital audience.

This initiative is on top of the regular programming already being offered on Thursdays and Wednesday and the bi-weekly Virtual Museum Lecture series held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.