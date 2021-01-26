St. Catharines Museum looking for postcards

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre is looking for postcards.

The museum is getting ready to launch Just a Line to Say: Postcards from the St. Catharines Museum Collection.

This new exhibit, opening spring 2021, will feature historic postcards from the Niagara region and surrounding area, drawn from the museum’s collection.

With travel limited due to COVID-19, the hope is to feature resident-submitted postcards from trips anywhere in the globe as a sort of virtual glimpse of travel to compliment the archival pieces on display as part of the exhibit.

Whether the postcard was received in the mail from someone on vacation, or collected as a souvenir on a recent trip, the museum invites the submission.

To submit a modern postcard to the exhibition for display, please contact Adrian Petry, visitor services coordinator at museum@stcatharines.ca.

Submissions are due by March 15, 2021.

Additionally, after the exhibit launches, the museum will open a virtual portal of sorts for residents to share their postcards digitally.

“In recent years, the historic postcards that helped promote St. Catharines in the early 20th century have become an important window to the past for many on social media, engendering a special sense of nostalgia for a time gone by,” said Supervisor of Historical Services Kathleen Powell, adding, “since we can’t really travel these days, that nostalgia extends to recent memory of the excitement of either going on a trip or receiving a postcard from a far-away place.”