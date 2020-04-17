St. Catharines' NDP MPP sounds alarm over PPE supplies at long-term care homes

A St. Catharines long-term care home is sounding the alarm as their dwindling personal protective equipment supply reaches a critical level.

NDP MPP Jennie Stevens says the group, which she did not name, reached out to her for help after hearing nothing from the provincial government as their supply would only hold out for one more day.

Stevens says a stock of emergency personal protective equipment is available within 24 hours through the provincial government, but only for facilities experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Stevens says the long-term care home now has enough surgical grade masks for about five days after a plea went out to the community.

It comes as officials have confirmed the COVID-19 related death of a personal support worker at an east Toronto long-term care home.

Her union says her death is a reminder of the dangers front-line health workers are facing.

The prime minister is expected to address the issue unfolding at long-term care homes during his national address today.