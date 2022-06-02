ST. CATHARINES | NDP's Jennie Stevens voted back in St. Catharines

Jennie Stevens will represent St. Catharines once again.

The NDP MPP, who is the current critic of Veterans, Legions and Military Affairs was re-elected Thursday night with 39% of the vote.

She was first elected to Queen's Park in the 2018 provincial election.

Stevens is a former city councillor.

The PC's Sal Sorrento came is second place, while Ryan Madill with the Liberals came in a distant third.

Elsewhere, NDP Wayne Gates won in Niagara Falls and gets another chance to represent the riding.

NDP Jeff Burch narrowly won in Niagara Centre.

And Sam Oosterhoff remains the lone PC elected in the region as he handily won the seat in Niagara West.

Elections Ontario