St. Catharines' new Deputy CAO is not a stranger to the city

St. Catharines has a new Deputy CAO.

Erin O’Hoski will take on the role, but she's not a stranger to the city.

She served as corporate planning officer for the City from 2007 to 2013, as part of a 20 year career in municipal leadership.

Beyond her past role with the City, O’Hoski has municipal leadership experience with Niagara Region, Brampton, and her own strategic planning company, Boulevard Strategy Group.

“I am thrilled to return to the City of St. Catharines in this new role, it’s like coming home to a community I adore. I’m looking forward to working with City Council and the dedicated staff team to better serve our community and partners, with a goal for the City to become a municipal leader in responsive and innovative government service delivery,” said O’Hoski.

O’Hoski will officially assume the role of Deputy CAO on May 25, filling the position that has been vacant since David Oakes left it in August of 2021 to take on the position of CAO.