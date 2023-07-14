St. Catharines now offering monthly payment option for property taxes

St. Catharines is trying to make it easier for residents to pay their property taxes.

A new tax billing system with the option of 12-month pre-authorized payments has been launched.

The 12-month plan offers an alternative payment and budgeting solution, allowing property owners to spread their tax payments over a year.

The city is waiving the requirement for property taxes to be paid in full for the year 2023 in order to sign up for the plan.

“By offering the 12-month PAP plan, the City of St. Catharines demonstrates its commitment to enhancing customer service and meeting the evolving needs of its residents,” says Kathryn Hannah, a revenue manager for the City.

“This new payment option is expected to provide greater financial flexibility, allowing property owners to effectively manage their tax obligations while enjoying the benefits of a more convenient payment schedule.”

You can find enrolment information on the city's website.

Property owners currently enrolled in either the quarterly instalment or 10-month payment plan who wish to switch to the 12-month format can do so by emailing their property tax account information to collections@stcatharines.ca.