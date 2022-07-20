St. Catharines now owns the Port Dalhousie Piers

St. Catharines now officially owns the Port Dalhousie Piers.

Ownership of the Port Dalhousie Piers and harbour lands including Lakeside Park will be transferred to the City by the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The move was approved by council this week.

“The transfer of the Port Dalhousie Piers and harbour lands to the City will ensure this important historical landmark will continue to make St. Catharines a waterfront destination for residents and visitors alike,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes.

The City has leased the Port Dalhousie Piers and harbour lands including Lakeside Park from the Minister as represented by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) since 1992.

The City sub-leases portions of the lands to various sub-tenants, which will continue following the transfer, including the St. Catharines Fish and Game Club, the Dalhousie Yacht Club and the Port Dalhousie Pier Marina.

The piers underwent a major $28-million rehabilitation recently to make them safe for people to walk, bike and fish on.

“The completion of the Port Dalhousie piers and harbour rehabilitation is one of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s largest projects ever,” said Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage. “It has been wonderful to see members of the community enjoying the piers.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says the City is committed to ensuring the lakeside assets are not only maintained but protected now and into the future.