St. Catharines offering e-billing for water and tax bills

St. Catharines' water and tax bills are going digital.

The city is launching an e-billing portal so residents can access their water and tax bill information anytime, anywhere.

The digital bills would replace the traditional paper copy received through the mail.

A notification will be sent when a new bill is available, but any resident who is worried about missing a payment is encouraged to also sign up for the pre-authorized payment option.

An access code to register for the service will be available on the next water and interim tax bills.

If you do not get an access code, simply find a copy of your last water bill or 2019 final tax bill, go to the city's website, and follow the instructions to sign up.

Anyone who registers before the end of June has the opportunity to win an iPad.