St. Catharines offering family-friendly activities for NYE

The City of St. Catharines are providing three family-friendly ways to ring in the new year.

Glow-in-the-dark ice skating will be happening at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, from noon to 3 p.m. on December 31st.

The event will also feature a mock countdown and toast, craft activities, and face painting.

You can also spend New Years Eve NYEat the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre for a free family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's also the New Year’s Day Levee, welcoming 2020 with the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, Mayor Walter Sendzik and the firing of a cannon.

You can join the mayor between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Lake Street Armoury, 81 Lake Street in raising a glass of moosemilk to toast the new year.