St. Catharines offering family-friendly activities for NYE
The City of St. Catharines are providing three family-friendly ways to ring in the new year.
Glow-in-the-dark ice skating will be happening at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, from noon to 3 p.m. on December 31st.
The event will also feature a mock countdown and toast, craft activities, and face painting.
You can also spend New Years Eve NYEat the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre for a free family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There's also the New Year’s Day Levee, welcoming 2020 with the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, Mayor Walter Sendzik and the firing of a cannon.
You can join the mayor between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Lake Street Armoury, 81 Lake Street in raising a glass of moosemilk to toast the new year.
-
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.