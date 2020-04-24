St. Catharines offers clarity on lawn maintenance work

Officials with the city of St. Catharines are offering some clarity on lawn maintenance protocols.

Landscaping and lawn care businesses providing services ensuring safety, security, or sanitization are still permitted - those services may include lawn cutting and spraying to prevent weeds, ticks, and mosquitoes.

The province has ruled other forms of maintenance for beautification or aesthetics is not allowed.

Other activities that will not be allowed include construction of pools, sheds, detached garages, carports, and decks.

Installing new asphalt, interlocking brick, or concrete driveways are also not permitted.