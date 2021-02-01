St. Catharines offers funding for community gardens
Charities and organizations in St. Catharines looking to cultivate green thumbs can get help from the city.
Incorporated charities and not-for-profit groups looking to start or expand a community garden can apply for funds to cover half the start-up costs.
The money can be put toward lumber, soil, seeds, rain barrels, and other necessary equipment.
Applications are open now, closing on Wednesday March 10th.
Approved projects must be complete by October 31st, 2021.
-
UPDATE - Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellandMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding an update on expropriation of her land in Welland
-
By-law Officers Briefly Shut Down Fitzgerald Neighbourhood Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor, Suzanne Veenstra - Co-Chair Fitzgerald Neighbours and Caleb Ratzlaff – Project Lead Fitzgerald Ice Rink regarding by-law officers showing up over the weekend to briefly shut down rink
-
SpaceX MissionsSpaceX Missions SpaceX is planning another launch as astronauts get ready for a space walk. What is the future of commercial space travel? Tim talks to NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill.