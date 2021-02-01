St. Catharines offers funding for community gardens

Charities and organizations in St. Catharines looking to cultivate green thumbs can get help from the city.

Incorporated charities and not-for-profit groups looking to start or expand a community garden can apply for funds to cover half the start-up costs.

The money can be put toward lumber, soil, seeds, rain barrels, and other necessary equipment.

Applications are open now, closing on Wednesday March 10th.

Approved projects must be complete by October 31st, 2021.