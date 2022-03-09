St. Catharines offers up activities for March Break

The city of St. Catharines is out with their March Break activities for kids.

The city holding leisure swims, public skating, baby sitting courses, and story walks.

Guests are being asked to follow all current COVID-19 safety protocols.

Several Leisure Swims will run daily at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre from March 14 to 18.

Swims will take place from 7:15 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.; 8:15 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.; and from 9:15 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Daily public skating at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre runs March 12 to 20.

Port Weller Community Centre is open for family fun in the gym between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 15, including the City’s Big Blue Blocks tactile learning and play environment.

Youth aged 11 to 14 can learn all they need to know when it comes to babysitting with the support of Safety Tree Canada with a special weekday offering of a Red Cross Babysitter Course.

Taking place at the Russell Avenue Community Centre on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Port Weller Community Centre is hosting a story walk featuring the book “Forever Friends” by Carin Berger on March 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of events and registration information visit www.stcatharines.ca/ActiveSTC