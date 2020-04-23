St. Catharines officials looking into measures needed to reopen Market Square

St. Catharines officials are starting to look at ways to reopen Market Square so farmers can get their wares to the public.

St. Catharines Mayor says the considerations include physical distancing, hygiene, and spacing between vendors.

"We're going to work towards working Market Square - it's going to take us a few weeks to get there but this is the process that we have to go through. It's not just simply turn on the lights and, 'Hey! It's open again.' There's going to have to be working with Public Health, making sure everyone is comfortable with whatever decision we make."

He says they would have less vendors participating in the Farmers' Market to allow for adequate physical distancing.

They would also need to consider implementing a cashless system to limit the amount of physical interaction.

But he's also quick to add that if reopening Market Square is deemed too challenging, it will remain closed.

"We have to do it in a balanced way, but we also have to be mindful that when it comes to our farmer community we got to do whatever we can to support their ability to get product to market as well."