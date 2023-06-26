St. Catharines on the hunt for Oak Wilt after first Canadian case found in Niagara Falls

The City of St. Catharines is taking action after Canada's first case of a rare tree disease was discovered in Niagara Falls.

Oak Wilt was recently detected in Niagara Falls and the Township of Springwater.

City staff are looking for locations that have large numbers of oak trees to look for any signs of the fungus, and delay pruning trees until October.

Officials say if a tree needs to be pruned due to an immediate hazard, it will be treated with wound dressing to prevent the fungal spores from infiltrating the tree.

You are being asked to help battle the spread of Oak Wilt by not moving firewood long distances and not pruning oak trees between April and October.

Symptoms to look for in a sick tree include the wilting and bronzing (changing of colour) of oak leaves (this typically starts near the top of the tree), premature leaf falling, white, gray, or black fungal mats, sometimes called “pressure pads” just under the bark that can emit a fruitlike smell and vertical bark cracks in the trunk and large branches.

If residents believe they have identified a tree with oak wilt, they are encouraged to report it to the CFIA with as much information as they can, including the location of the tree and photos of the symptoms.

For more information, please visit stcatharines.ca/OakWilt.

“Oak trees are a very important part of the local ecosystem,” said Manager of Parks, Cemeteries, Forestry and Horticulture Dan Cooper. “We’d like to thank our staff and community for their ongoing commitment to keeping our green areas safe and oak wiltfree.”