St. Catharines opens Garden City Golf Course

The Garden City Golf Course is now open.

The course owned and operated by the City of St. Catharines is open seven days a week and tee times can book booked online or by phone at 905.688.5601, ext. 1677.

To open the season golfers can enjoy nine holes for $12.40 and rounds of 18 for $23.70 on weekdays.

On weekends, players can get nine in for just $16.05 and a round of 18 for $24.80.

Spring green fees will be in effect until prime season opens in June.

The city will now be working on some planned improvements at the clubhouse and to the barrier netting over the next couple of months.