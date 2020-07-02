St. Catharines opens splash pads, Niagara Falls opens public pools

Just in time for the intense heat, more splash pads and pools are opening across the region.

The four splash pads in St. Catharines have reopened, but city staff are on site to limit the amount of people using the facilities at any one time to encourage physical distancing.

The splash pads are also operating under reduced hours: they are available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. but the hours may be extended during heat alerts.

Meanwhile Niagara Falls has reopened five outdoor pools.

Swimmers are reminded there will be no change room access at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washrooms are still open.